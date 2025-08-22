You'll Never Guess What Song Seahawks Rookie Chose For Talent Show Performance

You would think Future himself was on stage for this performance.

Is there anything better in the NFL preseason than the rookie talent show?

Some of the best off-the-field clips in recent years have been born from rookie football players being forced on stage in front of jeering vets to perform a myriad of humiliating and degrading tasks.

Some rookies do comedy routines while others choose to belt out a favorite song of theirs.

Seattle Seahawks newcomer Grey Zabel decided to serenade his fellow teammates with the dulcet tones of Atlanta crooner Future.

Yes, you read that right.

Zabel's choice was well received by everyone in the room and, as you can tell by the video below, the young South Dakota native put his heart and soul into this performance.

Look at him go! I feel like Future himself is on stage here!

As you can also tell from the video, unlike Dennis Schröder, Zabel is white.

It's nice to see clips like this where the racial lines are blurred; just a bunch of dudes having fun and listening to some tunes!

Hey, NFL! Looks like those "End Racism" logos in the endzone really worked!

It's a shame former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wasn't in attendance for this one, seeing how he swooped in and stole Future's ex, Ciara (now Wilson's wife).

Zabel's Seattle teammates weren't the only ones who approved of his song choice, as the comments section lauded the rookie's taste as well as his line delivery.

I think this performance alone has to increase Seattle's odds of winning the division.

How can you have that much swagger in your locker room and not at least make the playoffs?

Regardless, I think we can all agree Grey Zabel has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.

And if his career as an offensive lineman doesn't work out, I am sure Future will bring him on tour as an opening act.