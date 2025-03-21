You'd Be Shocked At How Many Beers Lipscomb Fans Drank Before Tip Off Against Iowa State

The Lipscomb Bisons and the Iowa State Cyclones played a round of 64 game in Milwaukee. You know that means they consumed a lot of alcohol.

Look, college kids don’t need an excuse to chug a few cold ones; they’ll do that at a moment’s notice. Being in the beer capital of the United States and attending a March Madness game only makes the chances of them drinking skyrocket.

However, it was only the Iowa State fans who did the heavy lifting in the drinking department.

Lipscomb fans showed up and showed out in Milwaukee, despite the fact that their school is based in Nashville. A reporter with ESPN’s local affiliate did a man-on-the-street interview with a group of them, and asked how many beers they would be drinking.

Unexpectedly, one fan chimed in and enthusiastically said, "None, we’re a Christian school!"

(Lipscomb is a Christian school by the way, which I didn’t know until now).

There are two parts of this that are perfect, the first of which being the students playing into the sheltered Christian stereotype. Christians don’t need to avoid drinking, they just need to not get drunk (I’m a Christian and I’ll drink a whiskey sour with anyone). But that didn't take away from how funny that comment was.

Second, the reaction of the reporter and the rest of the students could not have been better. For a brief second, you can just see the confusion on his face. He’s like "What am I supposed to do with that?!" Cheering just as energetically was the only right choice and it made that moment 1,000 times better.

Those students might be drinking soon, though, because the Bisons got demolished by the Cyclones, by a final score of 82-55.