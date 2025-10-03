You Won't Believe How Much Money LIV Golf Lost In 2024

LIV Golf lost roughly more than a billion dollars since its inception in 2021.

There are bad fiscal years, and then there are terrible fiscal years. And 2024 falls into the latter category for LIV Golf.

In 2021, this Saudi-backed golf circuit caused an outcry in the golfing community for creating an offshoot from the traditional PGA Tour . Many of golf’s biggest names - from Phil Mickelson to John Rahm - joined the circuit in large part because it offered more money than normal PGA events.

While that is true, that doesn’t mean that the tour itself is generating enough money.

According to Front Office Sports , LIV Golf lost a total of $461.8 million (let that number sink in for a minute). Revenue came in at $64.9 million, but expenses were $526.7 million.

Seven of the league’s 14 events were held outside the U.S., which fall under the LIV Golf Ltd. governing body. The American-based events fall under LIV Golf Inc, which is private. As a result, it does not release specific numbers.

This means that the nearly $462 million in losses that are reported are just from foreign tournaments, and they have increased roughly 16 percent from 2023. Since its inception, LIV has now lost $1.1 billion since 2021 that we know of.

My gosh. That makes the WNBA’s yearly losses look like peanuts . But back to golf.

It’s insane that a Saudi-backed company would suffer this badly, Arabs are incredibly shrewd businessmen that don’t lose money in quantities like this all that often. That they are still running the LIV Tour shows just how rich they are if they can lose more than a billion dollars and not pull the plug on the experiment.

But still, it would be nice to turn a profit.