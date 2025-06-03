If You Want A Sample Of The Ice Or A Piece Of The Net From Alex Ovechkin's Record-Breaking Goal, Pay Up

Far and away, the biggest single moment of the 2024-25 NHL season was, without a doubt, when Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin scored career goal No. 895 to become the top dog on the league's all-time goals list.

It will go down as one of the most iconic moments in hockey history, let alone just this season, so who wouldn't want to have a little piece of it on their shelf?

The only thing is, it's going to cost you a pretty penny for a bit of twine or some melted ice (read: water).

According to NHL.com, Monumental Sports Authentics teamed up with collectibles brand cllct to come up with four options for memorabilia hunters to get a piece of history… or at least something history adjacent.

The first option is the "895 Milestone Commemorative Net," which is a piece of the warm-up net that was on the ice during warm-ups that is attached to a 3D printed net encased in a museum-quality acrylic display, in a cherry wood box with the Capitals logo.

The second option is called the "895 Elite Commemorative Ice," which is a sample of the ice from that game against the New York Islanders in which the Great 8 broke the Great One's record inside a miniature rink in a display case similar to the one for the commemorative net.

Either option will run you $1,499.

Before you ask, no, my finger didn't hit the "9" key twice by mistake.

There are other versions of both options going for $895 each (get it), but that's still quite a bit for a little bit of twine or some splashes of water that some dudes spat and swore on.

But hey, it's history. Who knows if and when anyone will top Ovechkin's goal-scoring total?

I'm sure there are plenty of Caps fans clearing grandma's ashes off the mantle to make room for their commemorative mini-net as we speak.