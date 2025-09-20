You Think The Florida Panthers' New Scoreboard Is Big Enough?

Methinks someone is compensating for something.

The facilities arms race that has taken place over the past few decades in both college and pro sports has been a sight to behold.

Teams will spend hundreds of millions of dollars just to keep up with the Joneses.

New stadium seats, new locker rooms, new player lounges, even dedicated practice facilities are on the table when you are trying to one-up your rivals in today's day and age of flaunting your funds for the whole world to see.

The Florida Panthers, coming off of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, decided they needed to enter the fray and upgrade their scoreboard.

I'm not sure if they sent the wrong dimensions to the contractor or what, but I think they went a little overboard in the size department with this one.

Good Lord! You think that thing is big enough?

You could probably see the score from across the street at the Sawgrass Mills shopping mall.

I understand wanting to upgrade your stadium's amenities, especially after winning a pair of Stanley Cups and riding an all-time heater into next season, but don't you think your choice in scoreboard is a little gaudy?

For Christ's sake, their old scoreboard isn't even a decade old!

I have to ask: was this really necessary?

And if your response to that is to bring up the Dallas Cowboys' oversized jumbotron, the difference is they play in a 90,000-seat stadium. This is being housed in a 19,000-seat hockey arena.

I guess it's hard to hide that newfound wealth nowadays, so, hey, more power to you, Panthers.

The comments section had a lot to say as well, and I have to note that although I am a die-hard Panthers fan, some of these takedowns are objectively quite hilarious.

And to that last guy, Florida averaged more than 19,000 fans a game last season, so you can keep your mouth shut while they raise another banner next to its oversized scoreboard.

Bitter? Me? Never!