If You Complain About The Week 2 Slate, You're Not A College Football Fan

If this slate of games was offered to you in July, you would be eating it up!

I want you all to take part in a little exercise with me.

I need you to close your eyes and imagine it's summer, maybe sometime in early July after the conclusion of the NHL and NBA playoffs.

Then imagine I offer you today's college football slate.

A couple rivalry matchups. A G5 upstart traveling in-state to take on a traditional power. And then you get to cap the night off with two of the winningest programs in the history of the sport doing battle in a historic on-campus venue.

If you tell me that scenario doesn't interest you, then you're either a liar or I have to question your love for this sport.

This happens every year during week two of the college football season.

Everyone gets all excited about the opening weekend slate of games, and who could blame them?

We saw two top-five teams go at it in Columbus, as well as a top-ten matchup in Death Valley and another one in South Florida, not to mention a huge upset to set the tone for what could be a wacky season of football.

Not every week is going to be wall-to-wall action of ranked teams duking it out, and that's okay.

This weekend is still going to deliver plenty of thrills.

We are currently in the midst of an absolutely classic Battle for the CyHawk Trophy between Iowa and Iowa State.

Duke and Illinois are giving us a fun one as well.

And that doesn't even mention the afternoon game between USF and Florida or the nightcap between Michigan and Oklahoma.

Stop complaining about having a Saturday full of football when you pray for days like this eight months out of the year.

Look at some of these sad sacks whining on social media about how boring today is for their football viewing pleasure.

If you aren't plopped in front of your TV (or TVs) just soaking all this action up, then I'm going to have to ask that you turn in your fan card.

This behavior is unbecoming of a true college football fanatic, so either shut your mouths or go watch some regular season baseball.

Or better yet, I'm sure your wife or girlfriend would love to take you to a farmer's market or something like that.

All of a sudden, Texas vs. San Jose State doesn't sound so bad now, does it?