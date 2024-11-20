You Can Buy Lockers That Cristiano Ronaldo And David Beckham Stored Their Nasty Gear In If You're Into That

Everyone loves a great piece of sports memorabilia, and if you've been looking for something that Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham stored their sweaty soccer cleats and jerseys in, well then take a seat, because you're not going to believe what I'm about to tell you.

Sotheby's auction house is selling 24 lockers that were used by Real Madrid from 2002 to 2022, and they were on display this week in London… for those who can't picture what a locker looks like.

If you're a Real Madrid fan, I guess that would be a pretty cool thing to have in your house.

However, I promise you, it would be one of those things where it sounds like an awesome idea until you drop thousands and it's sitting in your house and you have no clue what to do with them.

"I guess I could, uh… I guess I could maybe, like, use it for more shirts… or something."

It's one of those things that offers zero payoff once you get it and will not get the right amount of enthusiasm from people who visit your house. You want people to be in awe of your collection. I'm not sure how many people would be awed by these.

"If you want to see something cool, how about this? See that, Cristiano Ronaldo's jockstrap used to hang in this puppy… allegedly, this may have been some other dude's locker."

It's the same with stadium seats. They sound awesome to have until you realize they're just going to collect dust or will get lost under junk in your garage because they're wildly uncomfortable and you'll never sit in them. Then, to make matters worse, no one will care that you have two of tens of thousands of stadium seats that were in Fenway Park at one point in time.

Having said this, if you buy one, I would like to see it.