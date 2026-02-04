YIKES! Shedeur Sanders Really Thinks He Can DOMINATE The NFL | The Ricky Cobb Show

Shedeur Sanders' confidence after a disastrous rookie season is reaching Tony Robbins levels, but with the NFL pedigree of a Josh Rosen.

This guy's philosophy of "completions" apparently convinced him he could dominate the league. And yes, he actually used the word "dominate" when asked by the indelible Kay Adams about his mindset following his first season under center for the Cleveland Browns.

A fifth-round QB who played like a practice squad arm… that's what we actually got with Shedeur's season. But in his view, he put up Jayden Daniels stats.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ricky Cobb Show, Cobb poked fun at Sanders' recent interview with Adams, where the QB blindly called his shot as a future great in this league despite the tape saying otherwise.

Shedeur clearly has his father's confidence … just not his skill set.

If you can parse what Sanders is telling Adams, the revelation is even more shocking. Kay asked Shedeur if he feels comfortable in his role yet, which Sanders plainly addressed with, "Well, you can see it."

Yeah, we see it. We see the incompletions.

Yet in his view, perhaps bolstered by being an inexplicable addition to the meaningless Pro Bowl Games this year, fans were treated to "flashes" of greatness.

Nowadays, throwing more INTs than TDs must qualify as greatness.

"You can see it. It’s kind of like mastering how to get to that place all the time," Sanders told Adams.

"You have flashes. That’s the thing I appreciate about this year is that I proved to myself, I’m able to dominate the league. But I’m able to take completions, I’m able to put all of that together, and definitely in games, we have flashes, but I know I’m capable of doing that.

"Now, to do it on a consistent basis, that’s what the goal is. But for me in this past season, that’s what proved to myself. No matter what happened, no matter anything that transpired, you are able to go out there and compete."

Let’s look at the reality: In his rookie year, Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

That is not quite Jayden Daniels. That isn't even on the level of Daniel Jones' rookie year. So what is Shedeur seeing that none of us are?

Because of the "Sanders Brand," the national media is happy to carry water for Shedeur. But not us here at OutKick.

Ricky Cobb helped pump the brakes on Shedeur's delusions of grandeur.

"Shedeur sounds like me breaking down a round of golf after I shot a 97 and lost three balls," Cobb said. "But did you see that eight-iron I hit back at number five? I'm capable of dominating this course. I had back-to-back pars on the front nine. That's the kind of domination. There were flashes, as Shedeur might say."

