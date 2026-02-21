Yankees Spring Training Is Off To A Brutal Start With Sewage Leak

At least the on-field results weren't as putrid as the clubhouse.

If you think that your first day back at work after a bunch of time off typically stinks, don't complain about it to the New York Yankees.

They're not going to have much sympathy for you.

The Yankees are in Tampa and got their spring training slate underway on Saturday when they hosted the Detroit Tigers, but they're already dealing with some adversity.

Fortunately, that adversity didn't come in the form of poor play or a slew of injuries.

Unfortunately, it came in the form of two sewer line breaks at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

According to USA Today, the lines broke just outside the stadium's main entrance, meaning that fans had to carefully step around the aftermath, which a security guard is reported to have referred to as "poo-poo water."

At least they kept things family-friendly.

And while that may not have put fans in the mood for a stadium dog or a sack of peanuts, apparently things were even worse for the Yankees.

That poo-poo water didn't just show up outside, it also made its way into the Bronx Bombers' clubhouse, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Can you imagine being a free agent who signed with the Yankees this offseason? You're all fired up to throw on some pinstripes and become part of an iconic organization like the Yanks.

Then, on the day of your first spring training game, the clubhouse gets inundated with literal s--t.

For the sake of the Tampa Bay Rays, I'm glad this happened now and not last season. If they had moved to Steinbrenner Field because of hurricane damage to Tropicana Field, only to have to use a clubhouse that still had some poo-poo water funk, I think we could officially call them cursed.

But nope, they're back at the Trop this season, so it's the Yankees' problem to deal with now.

However, despite foul-smelling conditions, the Yankees' spring training got off to a solid start with a 20-3 rout of the Tigers.