Support Pours In For Yankees Player Oswaldo Cabrera, Who Left Game In Ambulance

In the final moments of Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera, 26, suffered a serious injury to his left leg.

In the top of the ninth inning, Oswaldo Cabrera tagged from third base on an Aaron Judge sac fly and slid into home plate, running past Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh with considerable distance, extending the Yankees' lead to 11-5.

The celebration from New York's dugout was cut short by the sight of Cabrera lying at the plate, his left leg bent at an unusual angle.

Medical personnel quickly arrived to evaluate Cabrera's apparently gruesome injury.

Cabrera's visible pain raised plenty of alarms.

A trainer covered his injured leg with a towel, and Cabrera was subsequently put on a stretcher and transported off the field in an ambulance.

"He shows up everyday with the right attitude, plays the game hard, and he's the best person off the field," Yankees teammate Trent Grisham said after the 11-5 win, reflecting on Cabrera.

Support for Cabrera flooded social media.

