Support Pours In For Yankees Player Oswaldo Cabrera, Who Left Game In Ambulance

In the final moments of Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera, 26, suffered a serious injury to his left leg.

In the top of the ninth inning, Oswaldo Cabrera tagged from third base on an Aaron Judge sac fly and slid into home plate, running past Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh with considerable distance, extending the Yankees' lead to 11-5.

The celebration from New York's dugout was cut short by the sight of Cabrera lying at the plate, his left leg bent at an unusual angle. 

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning but injures himself at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Medical personnel quickly arrived to evaluate Cabrera's apparently gruesome injury. 

Cabrera's visible pain raised plenty of alarms. 

A trainer covered his injured leg with a towel, and Cabrera was subsequently put on a stretcher and transported off the field in an ambulance. 

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees is taken away in an ambulance during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"He shows up everyday with the right attitude, plays the game hard, and he's the best person off the field," Yankees teammate Trent Grisham said after the 11-5 win, reflecting on Cabrera.

Support for Cabrera flooded social media.

