Yankees Fans Need To Come To Realization That We Won't Be Getting Juan Soto

Juan Soto is not returning to the New York Yankees.

That's what my fellow Yanks fans need to start telling themselves as the Soto Sweepstakes continues with the star outfielder making his rounds while getting wined and dined by every baseball team that could possibly afford the 26-year-old and his expected massive contract.

Of course, the Yankees will be contenders for Soto and will pay lip service to not only him, but perhaps even more importantly, a frustrated Yankees fan base. That's what being worth $7.8 billion as a franchise allows one to do. Just a day after meeting with Yankees brass, Soto and his super agent Scott Boras met with the Dodgers. They have also had meetings with the Mets and Blue Jays.

I cannot stress this enough to Yanks fans: Just as when you struck out in high school dating the popular cheerleader and prom queen, the Yankees may very well take four balls and automatically walk (away from) Juan Soto. Or at the very least, based on some of social media's unhinged reactions about Sooto, you may want to start not getting those expectations up, if for anything than your mental health alone.

TEAMS ARE CURRENTLY MEETING WITH JUAN SOTO

Soto is expected to get one of the largest contract in baseball history, reportedly anywhere from $600 million to some even suggesting $700 million. At 26-years-old, Soto knows he has leverage when it comes to years - as he is reportedly asking for anywhere from 13 to 15 years with whichever franchise he signs with. With those figures, the team that signs him will pay him at the very least $40 million a year.

With the Yankees needing to work on other areas, including their bullpen and first base, Yankees fans shouldn't be surprised that the Yankees walk away if Boras and Soto start going over the $600 million mark. It's important to mention that the Steinbrenner family only owns 46% of the multi-billion dollar team, and even if they wanted to break the bank on Soto, the other partial owners may not agree.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen however has billions from his time working in hedge funds. He owns 95% of the Mets and has no one to answer to except the Mets faithful that have been waiting decades for another Championship title. You can be sure that Cohen wouldn't mind sticking it to his crosstown rivals by stealing their All-Star, in a sure way to fire up the NYC baseball battle for years to come.

I BELIEVE SOTO GOES TO THE METS

During Monday's Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio, the Yankees television announcer agreed, saying that as with many things in life, IF it comes down to money, he doesn't believe that Hal Steinbrenner or the team will match what Steve Cohen of the Mets is willing to lay on the line in hopes for the team's first World Series since 1986. Kay said that he heard Cohen would outbid any other offers by $50 million.

"But if what I believe, is that it’s going to come down to the most money, and I simply think that’s going to be the Mets, I really do."

Agreed, Michael.

I just hope the majority of Yankees fans plan accordingly.