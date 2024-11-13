Juan Soto’s Free Agency Market Could Move Quickly, With Meetings Already Set

Juan Soto could not have timed the best season of his big league career more perfectly. Soto was outstanding with the New York Yankees, hitting a career high 41 home runs, scoring 128 runs and providing over 61 extra runs of offense compared to a league average player.

He was just as good in the postseason, hitting four home runs and sharpening his already elite plate discipline. And he did all that just before he hit free agency.

Soto is arguably the most desirable free agent since Alex Rodriguez, hitting the open market at just 26-years-old and providing a rare combination of power and patience. Unsurprisingly, teams are lining up to bid on securing his services for the remainder of his career. But what is surprising, per a new report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, is that the market for a generational, expensive, talent is expected to move quickly.

So much so that Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, have already scheduled a number of meetings with prospective teams. Despite what's expected to be a record price tag, his decision could come sooner rather than later. With a few unexpected teams signaling interest.

Juan Soto Bidding War Starts Soon

Per Passan's report, the Toronto Blue Jays are heading to California this week as the first team to meet with Soto. After years of cutting back on salary expenditures, the Boston Red Sox also have a meeting on the books. And of course, the two presumed favorites, the Yankees and New York Mets, are also going to sit down with Soto and Boras.

Somewhat unexpectedly, Passan also reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't expected to heavily pursue Soto, despite the financial flexibility Shohei Ohtani's contract offers. And while the Tampa Bay Rays, yes, the Tampa Bay Rays, have expressed interest, it's unlikely they'll have the financial wherewithal to make a competitive offer.

These teams won't have to wait long to learn Soto's eventual destination; per Passan, it's expected that he'll make his decision within the next few weeks.

"Soon enough, perhaps even before the winter meetings begin Dec. 9, we'll learn where Soto lands," Passan wrote. "This isn't going to be something that stretches into the new year."

Soto makes sense for every single team in baseball. He's young, has exceptional talent, and his skill set translates well to the postseason. Despite the high price tag, his new team will be acquiring a future Hall of Fame player throughout his physical prime. That type of player being available on the open market doesn't happen often.

The Blue Jays lost out on Ohtani last winter, and could be aggressive to show their fans they're serious about contending. The Red Sox traded Mookie Betts before the 2020 season, an ill-fated decision that backfired almost immediately when the Dodgers signed him long term. Both of those teams have money and the desire to return to contention.

The Yankees and Mets might be the most motivated, after falling just short of a World Series in 2024 and needing to build around Aaron Judge and Francisco Lindor. Perhaps the biggest surprise though, is that the Dodgers aren't expected to be in the bidding war.

Yes, they just won, and have money committed to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts and Ohtani. But their long term committments aren't actually as high as most would expect, and Soto fits their desired mold perfectly. They don't need him, but with Betts reportedly moving to the infield, there's plenty of room for outfield help. And a lineup with Ohtani, Betts, Soto, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy would be one of the best ever assembled.

There are rumors that Soto wants to stay on the East Coast to be closer to the Dominican Republic. But money talks. And the Dodgers have plenty of money. Stay tuned.