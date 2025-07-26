Yankees OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. Supports Little Leaguer Suspended For Bat Flip

Chisholm says it's 'crazy' to suspend a kid for having fun.

New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. fully has the back of the Little League player from Pennsylvania who was suspended - and later reinstated - over a bat flip.

The player, 12-year-old Marco Rocco (what a sick name), hit a home run for Haddonfield Little League to put his team up 8-0 in the sixth inning (that would be the final score of the game). Before beginning to round the bases, he flipped his bat into the air in celebration.

While there’s nothing harmful about that, Rocco was suspended as soon as he crossed home plate over "a safety concern." Marco’s dad, Joe, was not pleased.

"They wrote us a letter saying there’s a rule that says there’s no horseplay in Little League, and they consider bat flipping horseplay," Joe Rocco said . "Little League International openly promotes bat flipping all over their social media accounts, their websites and the broadcasts on TV for the Little League World Series.

'It’s openly promoted and encouraged. My son watches that and was emulating what he sees."

Fortunately, a district judge overturned the suspension and allowed Marco to be eligible for his team’s double-elimination playoff tournament , which began yesterday and could give the winning team a berth in the Little League World Series. Chisholm Jr. was watching this story develop and had Rocco’s back throughout the process.

"I thought that was ridiculous. You’re going to suspend a kid for having fun?" the All-Star said . "Crazy."

Chisholm Jr. couldn't be more spot on. That bat-flip didn’t pose any sort of safety concern to anyone, and it's not like kids get a chance to hit a dinger under the lights every day. The umpires went way overboard in their reaction, but fortunately the judge righted the wrong.