Yankees Hero Pitcher Gives Great Answer on Faith After Win

The Bronx Bombers were saved by Fernando Cruz’s seventh-inning heroics, when he escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the Yankees’ 3-3 tie with the Red Sox in a win-or-go-home Wild Card battle.

The Yankees went on to secure a crucial 4-3 win Wednesday.

And the Yanks survived to fight another day.

After the series-tying win, Cruz used his moment in the spotlight to point first to his faith.

"I have a powerful giant on my side, his name is Jesus Christ. I will deliver for Him, first of all. It’s time to compete. I grab the ball, and let’s go — you vs. me," Cruz fearlessly said.

Under the weight of October baseball, Cruz faced Trevor Story with the bases loaded and the Yankees’ season hanging in the balance.

Story made contact, and Cruz instantly leapt off the mound, backpedaling as if willing the ball to stay in the park.

When the out was secured, he went off — ripping off his cap, pounding his chest, and roaring toward the dugout. In one final motion, he pointed to the sky, a gesture rooted in faith.

"I felt like I could see every vein popping out of his head!" teammate Ben Rice said. "That’s what you get from him, that’s the intensity you get, and we’re lucky to have him."

Now all eyes turn to Thursday’s tiebreaker — a true win-or-go-home clash where every pitch will matter just as much as Cruz’s did in Game 2.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela