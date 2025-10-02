Yankees Hero Pitcher Gives Great Answer on Faith After Win

Praise from the pitcher.

The Bronx Bombers were saved by Fernando Cruz’s seventh-inning heroics, when he escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the Yankees’ 3-3 tie with the Red Sox in a win-or-go-home Wild Card battle. 

The Yankees went on to secure a crucial 4-3 win Wednesday.

And the Yanks survived to fight another day.

After the series-tying win, Cruz used his moment in the spotlight to point first to his faith.

"I have a powerful giant on my side, his name is Jesus Christ. I will deliver for Him, first of all. It’s time to compete. I grab the ball, and let’s go — you vs. me," Cruz fearlessly said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Fernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees reacts after a Yankee outfielder caught the ball at the end of the top of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images)

Under the weight of October baseball, Cruz faced Trevor Story with the bases loaded and the Yankees’ season hanging in the balance. 

Story made contact, and Cruz instantly leapt off the mound, backpedaling as if willing the ball to stay in the park. 

When the out was secured, he went off — ripping off his cap, pounding his chest, and roaring toward the dugout. In one final motion, he pointed to the sky, a gesture rooted in faith.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Fernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees reacts after forcing a fly out to end the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

"I felt like I could see every vein popping out of his head!" teammate Ben Rice said. "That’s what you get from him, that’s the intensity you get, and we’re lucky to have him."

Now all eyes turn to Thursday’s tiebreaker — a true win-or-go-home clash where every pitch will matter just as much as Cruz’s did in Game 2.

