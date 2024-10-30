Yankees Fan Yells ‘You Suck, Freeman’ During Stand Up To Cancer Moment Of Silence During World Series

New York Yankee fans are a unique bunch, and they were certainly feeling themselves on Tuesday night as their Bronx Bombers were trying to stave off being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The first, let's say, highly questionable moment from Yankee supporters, came during the bottom of the first inning in Game 4 with New York already trailing 2-0. Yankee lead-off man Gleyber Torres hit a pop-up down the right-field line, but with Los Angeles right fielder Mookie Betts in a position to make a play on the ball.

As momentum carried Betts, his glove, and the ball over the right-field wall in foul territory, a Yankee fan latched onto Betts' glove, pried it open, and ripped the baseball out of it in one of the wildest plays you'll ever see.

Seeing as how this moment came during the Yankees' first at-bat of the game, it set the tone for the rest of the evening.

While a fan grabbing another player's hand and ripping the baseball out of his glove is one (very dumb) thing, a Yankee fan delivered another class-act moment in the fifth inning during a moment of silence for those affected by cancer.

Fans inside the stadium, players from both clubs, and broadcasters on the call took part in a Stand Up To Cancer moment of silence at the end of the fifth frame. With Yankee Stadium in complete silence, one fan saw this as an ideal opportunity to shout "You suck, Freeman."

Freddie Freeman was holding up a card that said ‘I Stand Up For My Mom’ during the moment of silence. He lost his mother to melanoma when he was only 10 years old.

The ‘You Suck, Freeman’ shout obviously just came from one Yankee fan in a stadium filled with nearly 50,000, but it doesn't exactly help the notion that Yankee fans are most classless in American sports.

The Yankees managed to win Game 4, 11-4, and will host Game 5 on Wednesday where there will surely be more shenanigans.