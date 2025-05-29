Yankees Fan Learns Not To 'Eff' With Angel Stadium Security After Running On Field

One daring New York Yankees fan swarmed Angel Stadium for their three-game showdown with the Angels. 

In Wednesday’s Game 3, the bold fan nearly outran security — until he crashed and burned.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A fan runs on the field during the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels on May 28, 2025 at Angel Stadium. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The red-hot Yankees, as most fans predicted, stomped the Angels 1-0, dousing LA’s hype from its recent eight-game win streak.

The real drama hit in the seventh inning when a Yankee fan bolted onto the field and even juked a security guard with some slick moves.

The fan almost made it back to the stands, but recording a selfie while running slowed him down.

Like Dan LeBatard staring down a tasty snack in his vicinity, the security guard pounced as the fan tried to leap a barrier near right-field foul territory, dragging him back to the field.

Despite the near escape, the fan bit the dust and was hauled off, prompting a sharp warning from the Angels’ PA: don’t rush the field during a live game.

In the 1-0 Yankees win, this chaotic moment was the night’s highlight.

Between the rogue fan’s flop and Ron Washington’s back-to-back intentional walks to Aaron Judge (which sparked great reactions from both), it was another Angels loss, albeit with a dash of madness.

(Do people actually get arrested for this kind of thing?)

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A fan who rans on the field tries to jump back in the stands and is pulled down by security during the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels on May 28, 2025 at Angel Stadium. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

