Yankees Fan Learns Not To 'Eff' With Angel Stadium Security After Running On Field

One daring New York Yankees fan swarmed Angel Stadium for their three-game showdown with the Angels.

In Wednesday’s Game 3, the bold fan nearly outran security — until he crashed and burned.

The red-hot Yankees, as most fans predicted, stomped the Angels 1-0, dousing LA’s hype from its recent eight-game win streak.

The real drama hit in the seventh inning when a Yankee fan bolted onto the field and even juked a security guard with some slick moves.

The fan almost made it back to the stands, but recording a selfie while running slowed him down.

Like Dan LeBatard staring down a tasty snack in his vicinity, the security guard pounced as the fan tried to leap a barrier near right-field foul territory, dragging him back to the field.

Despite the near escape, the fan bit the dust and was hauled off, prompting a sharp warning from the Angels’ PA: don’t rush the field during a live game.

In the 1-0 Yankees win, this chaotic moment was the night’s highlight.

Between the rogue fan’s flop and Ron Washington’s back-to-back intentional walks to Aaron Judge (which sparked great reactions from both), it was another Angels loss, albeit with a dash of madness.

(Do people actually get arrested for this kind of thing?)

