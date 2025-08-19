New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Rejects Aaron Boone’s Take on Elbow Injury

Aaron Judge usually doesn’t push back, but he did after New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone lobbed a curveball about his right elbow injury.

Essentially, Judge was forced to call out Boone’s comments as fake news.

Speaking with WFAN, Boone addressed Judge’s right flexor strain, which has kept the slugger parked at DH for a pair of weeks.

"I don't think we're going to see him throwing like he normally does at any point this year, but that's OK," Boone said. "We've got to feel like he can go out there and protect himself."

The unanimous 2024 AL MVP didn't agree with Boone's timeline. Judge fired back Tuesday, giving his skipper a major side-eye with a rebuttal.

"I don't know why he said that," Judge admitted.

"He hasn't seen me throw for the past two weeks, so I'm pretty confident I'll get back to [100%]."

Judge has been locked into DH since the Aug. 5 injury, and Boone suggested on air that fans shouldn’t expect him to be fully healthy again this season. But after a 5-0 shutout of the Rays on Tuesday night, Boone sang a slightly different tune.

"Is he going to come back and be a 70-80 arm?" Boone asked. "I don't know that I'm expecting that necessarily. But when we get him back out there, I would expect him to be able to handle it." Boone had previously noted that Judge was in a rehab program, already stretching throws out to 150 feet.

Maybe Boone knows something the rest of us don’t … maybe he’s just trying to throw a knuckleball past his own clubhouse. Rain or shine, Yankee fans are counting the days till Boone is gone.

