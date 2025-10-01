Yankees Broadcaster Absolutely Roasts New York Mets Fans After Missing Playoffs

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay absolutely went off on a portion of the New York Mets fanbase on his radio show recently.

Kay spent some time discussing the Mets' regular season collapse, despite a gigantic payroll and high-priced acquisitions. Particularly the addition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a team that made the NLCS and was two wins from playing for a championship in 2024. Kay rightfully criticized the Mets for failing to reach the postseason. And admitted he even celebrated their failure…though only because he dealt with social media abuse after Soto's signing.

"Again, every Met fan out there, I feel for you. I do. And I don’t rejoice in your pain at all, but it’s that vicious, angry subset of Mets fans that weren’t hugged by their parents, who didn’t have any love in their family and they love to pass along hate; derisive, nasty, those I don’t feel sorry for," he said on "The Michael Kay Show."

"Let me tell you a little secret: I feel glee about your pain today because you deserve it. The way you tried to make my life a living hell by all those Juan Soto tweets, when you know that I never even said the stuff you’re accusing of me saying, but you needed something to hang on the rim about and said, ‘Let’s pick the guy who announces Yankees games and is also accessible on the radio show, let’s do it to him.’

"But now, I’m the one who’s laughing at you because you couldn’t beat out the Cincinnati Reds with a $110 million payroll. You added the great Juan Soto to a team that went to Game 6 of the NLCS and you didn’t make the playoffs the next year. How do you wrap your mind around that?"

Michael Kay Harsh But Fair To Mets Fans

Kay continued by acknowledging that he does have some sympathy for Mets fans who are perennially let down by the organization. But couldn't hide his glee at the "big brother" remarks rapidly dropping off as the season ended.

"I got a lot of Mets friends. They’re devastated today. How could you not be?" Kay said. "This team systematically rips your heart out. And those are the people I genuinely feel for. I really feel for them. The people that I don’t feel for, the people that made me think that it might be fun today to come on today at 1 o’clock and just giggle for two hours. You know who you are. You’re the creeps that couldn’t let good enough be. You’re the ones, ‘We’re big brother now.’ You’re the ones who kept sending those tweets out to me, ‘Juan Soto looks happy now.’ How dumb do you feel? How chagrined are you? Are you embarrassed?

"Because this was going to be a dawning of a new era. The Yankees were going away. When they went 20-31 over those 51 games, you were rejoicing. ‘I don’t think the Yankees can make the playoffs. See, they couldn’t do it with their Plan B.’ Plan B worked. Your Plan A didn’t. You signed the best free agent available in a long time. One of the best players ever to become a free agent, just a smidge behind Alex (Rodriguez) … that’s how valuable Juan Soto is, and you still felt flat on your face."



It wasn't Soto's fault, as he had yet another outstanding offensive season. But it had to feel great for Kay to take some shots at Mets fans after hearing it from them all year. Though if the Mets win in 2026, it might all start up again.