XX-XY Athletics Gives Courage Award To Sia Liilii For Speaking Out Against Males In Women's Sports

The XX-XY Athletics Fund gave out its first "Courage Wins Award" to former University of Nevada women's volleyball captain Sia Liilii for speaking out against males in women's sports.

Liilii gained national attention when she and her team protested against San Jose State volleyball player Blaire Fleming, a trans-identifying male, by forfeiting the match against SJSU. Liilii and her team refused to play, despite receiving zero backing from their university.

"Her actions meet the highest standard of courage, integrity, and leadership in the fight for fairness, equal opportunity, and safety in women’s sports at the collegiate level," the XX-XY Athletic announcement reads.



The company also lauded Liilii for "her willingness to challenge institutional decisions, advocate for her team, and prioritize the integrity of women’s sports for future generations."

"It was a tough journey, honestly, going through it and then having to decide if I was going to be so public about it," Liilii said of her decision to speak out against males competing in women's sports, specifically Blaire Fleming.

Read the full press release from XX-XY Athletics below:

It's great to see a company recognizing real women for their fight against injustice. It's sad that these women face backlash from radical gender ideologists who believe women's spaces are for anyone.

The exact opposite is true. Why did we, as a society, create women-only spaces in the first place? The answer is obvious.

Unfortunately, those blinded by political affiliation have allowed their bias to cloud their judgment with regard to common sense and biological reality.

Congratulations to Sia Liilii and the other brave women standing up for what they believe in. Slowly but surely, reality is winning.