'Just Embroiled In Controversy': XX-XY Founder Jennifer Sey Unloads On Nike About Youth Transgender Study

XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey sat down with OutKick's Dan Dakich last week on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich and the two touched on an array of topics including the allegations that Nike is funding a study seeking to find out how much surgery, therapy and medications are required to make it "fair" for a biological male to compete against women.

The claim came in an article from The New York Times about transgender volleyball player Blaire Fleming, and has led to questions about why the sportswear giant would fund such a controversial and frankly ridiculous study.

The company had been silent on the matter at the time of Sey's appearance, but has since said the study "was never initialized" and "is not moving forward," without providing any additional clarification.

Dakich asked Sey — who has worked for massive apparel companies in the past and founded and runs a direct Nike competitor — what the next move or the Swoosh might be.

"That is a tough one," Sey said. "There's a million reasons why they don't want this out there. First off, their business is really struggling. I think their stock price is down 40% on the year, they're just embroiled in controversy, they've got a new CEO, things aren't really going as planned; They really need to get back to making world-class products and unifying marketing, and I think this new CEO knows this."

Sey said that she believes the decision to bankroll a study like this was likely made years ago and that previously, the company would likely have been more than happy to tout their involvement.

Not anymore.

The XX-Xy Athletics founder went on to say that she believes the highest levels of Nike may not have been aware of the study.

"I believe Nike is like, ‘Oh, crap; now we have to defend ourselves against this? We're just going to ignore it, put our heads in the sand and pretend it's not happening,’" she said.

Sey said she thinks the best course of action would be for Nike to be transparent about the study, even if it means admitting that they had been involved.

"The reason they do it is because they're super-woke," Sey said. "That's the easiest and simplest explanation. And yet — which we've pointed out time and again — they pretend to be super-woke, they wrap themselves in all of this woke virtue stuff, but when it comes to women in particular, they really have a history of treating women with an astonishing disregard, so it's all fake anyway."