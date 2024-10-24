Xander Schauffele Hits Teeshot Against A Tree And Gets Roasted By His Caddie Before Making Quadruple Bogey

Xander Schauffele proved during the opening round of the ZOZO Championship that nobody, not even the No. 2 player in the world, is immune to making very dumb decisions on the golf course.

The now-viral moment came on the Par 4 8th hole when Schauffele blocked his teeshot left into the trees. His ball somehow nestled between two roots just inches from the trunk of the tree. He was faced with two options: try to advance the ball into a better position in hopes of maybe walking away with a bogey or taking an unplayable and get to work from there.

Schauffele went with the first option, and it proved to be the wrong choice.

He grabbed a wedge from his bag and appeared to try and play the ball off of the base of the tree, only to move the ball a couple of centimeters. As the saying goes, if at first you don't succeed…

Schauffele wasted no time in stepping right back in to try and pull off the shot again, only to fail.

It was a classic ‘one of us' moment from one of the best golfers on the planet.

While the failed shot attempts were certainly something to witness, the best moment came when his caddie, Austin Kaiser, stepped in and told his boss "The damage is already done, you can't keep hitting it right there," which led Schauffele to burst out laughing.

Reflecting on the moment after his round, Schaffele called himself an idiot for not taking his medicine and just taking an unplayable from the get-go.

"I should have just taken an unplayable, but I was an idiot and tried to hit it," Schauffele said. "Then I was stubborn and then tried to hit it again, then finally took an unplayable. I was going to hit it a third time too just because, but yeah, it was a bad spot."

Schauffele ultimately made a quadruple bogey eight on the Par 4.

Outside of the snowman on his scorecard, it was a pretty uneventful first round for the two-time major winner as he carded 16 pars, one birdie, and the quad.