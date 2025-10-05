Wyoming's Football Field Covered In Hail For UNLV Matchup Is A Sight To Behold

At first glance, it looked like we were treated to a snow game in early October with Wyoming welcoming UNLV to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday. In reality, the town was pounded by a serious hail storm shortly before kickoff, which made for a mighty-unique scene on the gridiron.

War Memorial Stadium is the highest stadium in all of Division I football at an elevation of over 7,200 feet, so bizarre weather isn't exactly rare at the home of the Cowboys, but the amount of hail it took on made for a bit of an anomaly.

The grounds crew at the stadium was forced to bring out shovels to clear the ice from the field, which tells you just how heavy the elements were.

With the combo of the bizarre weather plus being accustomed to the high elevation, one would think the Cowboys would hold a bit of an advantage, but UNLV came out with all the momentum and never looked back.

The Rebels jumped out to a 24-3 at halftime before moving to 5-0 on the year with a 31-17 victory.

Dan Mullen's squad was out-gained by Wyoming 356-256, but managed to create three turnovers on the hail-covered field in the win.