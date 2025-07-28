Wynonna Judd Gets Starstruck While Meeting Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever

The country music superstar snapped photos with the team ahead of Sunday's game at the United Center.

Wynonna Judd went full-on fangirl when she met Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky.

Fresh off her show in Gary, Ind., the night before, the country music legend hung out with the Fever at the United Center, snapping photos and handing out hugs all around. In one video — shared to both Wynonna's and the team's Instagram accounts — Sophie Cunningham gives Judd a huge hug and exclaims, "You are such a star, you are awesome! How are you? Oh, don't cry!"

Then Judd can be heard saying, "No, I'm serious. I don't get excited about a lot, but this is my absolute joy."

Later, on Judd's Instagram story , she reposted the photos and wrote, "The quartet you didn't know you needed," on a picture of her alongside Clark, Cunningham and Lexie Hull.

Judd, who originally hails from Kentucky, is apparently a big fan of the Indiana Fever and has been looking forward to this meeting for a while. On Friday, the five-time GRAMMY winner posted a photo on Instagram wearing a bedazzled custom Fever shirt with Clark's number, 22.

"2 shows left before I get to show up & support MY GIRLSSS @indianafever this Sunday! I AM SO JACKED!!!!!!!!" Judd captioned the photo. "(if you need me I’ll be on the bus wearing my blinged out @caitlinclark22 shirt all weekend)"

Unfortunately for Wynonna, she didn't get to see Clark play, as the reigning Rookie of the Year is still nursing a groin injury she suffered in June — and re-aggravated just before the WNBA All-Star break. Angel Reese, too, was out for the Sky with a back injury.

But the Fever got a dominating win on Sunday, 93-78. Indiana is now 3-0 this season against Chicago, and the two teams will play two more times.