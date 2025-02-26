Wyndham Clark Makes It Clear NFL Players Couldn't Hack It On PGA Tour, Mentions Tony Romo By Name

Over the past handful of years, we've seen the likes of NBA superstar Steph Curry tee it up in Korn Ferry Tour events and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo try to qualify for the U.S. Open and make a run at qualifying school. While neither have had any real success, it has put this idea in the minds of some folks that athletes from other sports may have what it takes to play golf at the highest level.

Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark would like to kill that idea.

Clark, the No. 7 player in the world, recently joined ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ and Rich brought up the thought that some NFL players believe they have the game and abilities to play on the PGA Tour.

While Clark said he's played with plenty of very good non-professional golf athletes over the years, he shut Eisen's idea in a hurry.

"That's like me saying I could be starting left tackle for the Denver Broncos," Clark, who is from Colorado, said. "I’ve played with a lot of good golfers that are either NFL guys or NBA guys and they are good. Maybe they are scratch or +1 or +1, but at the end of the day it’s just a totally different level," he continued.

Clark went on to call those good non-pro golfers ‘country club good,’ before saying he and his fellow Tour players would beat those guys by eight to 12 shots a day with handicaps out of the picture.

It seemed as if Clark was done with the topic, but Eisen pushed the button one more time asking specifically about Romo, and Clark did not hold back with his opinions.

"Ask Romo how much money he’s given to Scottie Scheffler in money games they play in Dallas. And if it’s not in the six figures, then I’ll be shocked," Clark said.

While Clark is probably being sarcastic with his six-figure comment, if Tony Romo is out there betting Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, then the former signal caller may have an issue.