Outrageous Scene Unfolds At Eagles Stadium As Portuguese Soccer Fans Unleash Flares During Club World Cup

The Club World Cup may not be getting a ton of attention in the American sports world - despite the tournament being hosted around the United States - but supporters of clubs outside of the States are showing out in a major, major way.

Most Americans, even ones who would consider themselves soccer fans, have likely never heard of Wydad Athletic Club. That is, until the Portuguese club's supporters took over Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Wydad may have fallen 4-1 to a heavily-favored Juventus side in Philadelphia, but that one goal was a big deal for the club and its supporters, to put it mildly. After Themibinkosi Lorch scored in the 25th minute of the match, dozens, if not hundreds, of flares were set off by Wydad supporters seated behind a goal.

It looked like a fire, and a very large one at that, broke out in the lower bowl as red and black smoke took over the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The sheer volume of smoke became a lingering issue, and officials put a pause on the match in the 26th minute for things to clear up. An aerial view of the stadium with a giant cloud of smoke billowing out from one end of the pitch is truly a sight to behold.

Wydad has lost each of its first two games in the Club World Cup and been out score 6-1 in the process, but it's not the result that matters most, but instead the fan experience with the club's supporters being able to witness their squad score against one of the top teams in world soccer.

Next up for Wydad is a matchup against Al Ain out of the UAE on June 26 in Washington, D.C., where the club's fans will surely be lively yet again.