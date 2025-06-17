WWE's Becky Lynch Destroys Green Bay Packers Fans While Wearing Chicago Bears Gear

WWE women's superstar Becky Lynch knows how to throw punches both in and out of the wrestling ring.

During Monday Night RAW, the Women's Intercontinental Champion pulled the ultimate troll job when she came out to confront Bayley in front of the Green Bay, Wisconsin audience while decked out in Chicago Bears gear.

The Packers faithful were not having it whatsoever - immediately showering Becky with boos as if they were at Lambeau Field and their team was playing against Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

PACKERS FANS WERE LIVID OVER THE BEARS CLOTHING

"The Bears still suck," the Green Bay audience began to chant, only for Lynch to go full-on heel and remind the audience that "they still beat you last time!" The 11x WWE Women's Champion showed why she's known as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all-time, as she knew she had to keep ripping them a bit while she had them right where she wanted.

"You accept being second fiddle, I don't," Lynch screamed at Bayley in the ring.

"Much like the Packers," she continued as the Resch Center crowd were ready to rush her like an opening kickoff. Fortunately, Green Bay fans got some satisfaction after Bayley dodged a punch and threw Becky out of the ring.

Shout out to Becky Lynch for knowing exactly how to be the ultimate heel by going after someone's passionate fandom. Whether it's The Iron Sheik taking on Hulk Hogan, or an intense NFL rivalry, professional wrestling works because it's able to bring out the strongest emotions from fans.

Imagine a Chicago Bears fan walking into a packed Packers bar saying what Lynch did on RAW? That Bears fan would be out and down for the count, something that Becky may be when she defends her Intercontinental title against Bayley next week on RAW.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow