WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Bayley, And More Hit Indianapolis Motors Speedway Ahead Of Royal Rumble

If you're a fan of sports and/or sports entertainment, the next few weekends are so awesome.

Starting on Saturday, we've got the WWE's Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, the start of the Road to Wrestlemania.

Then, next Sunday is the Super Bowl.

The weekend after that is the Daytona 500.

Then, two weeks after that, it's the start of the NTT IndyCar Series season with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Plus, this year there are plenty of hoops to be watched — both college and pro — and then we've even got the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off over the next few weeks.

But to get this great few weeks of sports started, we've got a cross-over I sure didn't expect between IndyCar and the WWE.

As I said, the Royal Rumble — one of the biggest events on the professional wrestling calendar — is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, so to get in the Indianapolis spirit, a couple of WWE superstars hit up the city's most iconic sports venue: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes hit the Brickyard ahead of his Saturday night ladder match against Kevin Owens. Rhodes posed with the Borg-Warner Trophy and even kissed the iconic Yard of Bricks.

While Rhodes won't be in the men's Royal Rumble match, Bayley will be in the women's match, and she also took some time to check out the track

(I always recommend that every sports fan should visit Indy — preferably for the Indianapolis 500 — at least once).

They weren't alone, a bunch of other wrestlers — Erik and Ivar of the War Raiders,

Shayna Baszler, R-Truth, and Sonya Deville — were on hand as well and spent some time at the track with some kids who are part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Awesome stuff, and what a crossover event I didn't see coming.