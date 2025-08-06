WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton Reveals She Broke A Bone In Her Face In A Disturbing Road Rage Altercation

It's a brutal story that Stratton says she had never told before

WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton is getting a lot of time in the spotlight as the WWE Women's Champion — a title she just defended this past weekend at SummerSlam in a match against Jade Cargill — and her rise to the top of the company has been nothing short of meteoric.

It's even more impressive after the 26-year-old former gymnast revealed that she missed a good chunk of time while on the WWE NXT roster after getting injured in a disturbing road rage incident.

Stratton talked about the incident for the first time during an appearance on fellow WWE superstar Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive.

"I don’t know if I should talk about this, but I’m just gonna talk about this," Tiffany Stratton said, according to Wrestle Zone. When I was in NXT, after one of my matches, I cut somebody off in my parking garage. And they were yelling at me through their car."

Stratton didn't say where this took place, but the majority of WWE NXT shows are broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, so it stands to reason that this may have happened somewhere in the greater Orlando area.

"So I pulled over — this is where my big balls come into play — and they pull over," Stratton said. "And a guy gets out of the car, so then I get out of the car, and we’re talking s--t, we’re talking s--t, then his girlfriend gets out of the car and I started talking s--t with the girlfriend, and I push her."

Stratton said that this escalated into full-on brawling between her and the girlfriend.

"And this is where it takes a turn," she said. "The guy just f--king stomps right on my face. I broke a face bone. Nobody knows this, so you’re welcome."

Stratton explained that this incident left her with a broken bone in her face, a loss of feeling in her teeth, and led to her missing a lot of time in NXT.

"I had a big foot mark on my face, too," she said.

Well, that was disturbing.

Stratton reiterated that she had never told that story and said that she had not wanted to start anything else.

But, apparently, she's comfortable telling it now.