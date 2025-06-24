WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Has Some Mind-Boggling NFL Rooting Interests

Rhodes has some teams he cheers for that don't seem compatible

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is the biggest name in professional wrestling right now, but, man, does he have some wild rooting interests when it comes to the National Football League.

Now, we all have stories about how we came to like the teams we like. Sometimes it's just that we were born near where they play. Sometimes it's something else.

And then there are times when people have multiple teams they root for.

I know this is controversial, but I'm one of those guys when it comes to the NFL. I grew up a couple of hours from Philly and have family from Illinois, so, boom: Eagles-Bears fan.

I don't think those two are incompatible (although the "Double Doink" was a weird day for me), but Rhodes recently talked to Kay Adams about his NFL rooting interests at Fanatics Fest, and some of them just don't mesh well.

Adams asked the "American Nightmare" how it felt to be liked by everyone, noting that he had Giants fans in New York screaming his name, despite him being a Cowboys fan.

But that's when Rhodes revealed something wild.

"So I'm, I'm a Cowboys fan because my sister cheered for the Cowboys," he said. "I'm an Eagles fan because…"

"Not allowed," Adams said.

"So, I won in their stadium at WrestleMania, and they've hosted me and treated me like family. And I'm a Falcons fan because I grew up in Georgia, and that's a hard fandom to be part of, so I don't have an allegiance. I'm open for business. I am open for business, and that helps with the being a good guy aspect of it."

Man, Cowboys and Eagles? He might be a face now, but with that news public, Rhodes might be a heel next time he visits Philly or Dallas.

And speaking of which, Rhodes addressed the possibility of him turning heel at some point.

"I don't ever get tired of [being a face], because you get to have all of this in these moments," Rhodes said. I do think we're probably at the tail end of it, though, because there's only so much someone can like you. I would love to do it till the end of my career… At a certain point, [fans] want to see somebody else. I get that, and that's where you have to change as a character."