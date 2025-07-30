WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Talks About Hulk Hogan's 'Undeniable' Impact On Wrestling Ahead Of Summer Slam

For the first time ever, one of the WWE's marquee events, SummerSlam, will be a two-night event and will take place at MetLife Stadium. Given the scale of the event, it would seem like a safe bet to assume there will be some kind of tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, who died last week at the age of 71.

One of the biggest names on the card for the weekend is Alexa Bliss, who will team up with Charlotte Flair to take on the Judgement Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the women's tag-team championship.

Ahead of the match, Bliss talked about how an event of this scale wouldn't have been possible without Hulk Hogan, who helped make professional wrestling what it is.

"He obviously paved the way for what we do, and because of the impact that he's had on WWE, we're now able to do these huge shows," Bliss said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "We're having a two-day SummerSlam. It's the first time ever we're having a two-day SummerSlam. When you talk about WWE, one of the first names people talk about is Hulk Hogan."

Bliss also talked about the moment she had with Hogan at WrestleMania 35 back in 2019, which was, coincidentally, held at MetLife Stadium, in which she brought the professional wrestling legend out on stage with her while she hosted the event.

"I had a moment with him at WrestleMania when I was hosting," Bliss recalled. "He came out, and we did a surprise entrance and did the flex thing, and it was a lot of fun. He's made such an impact on our business — it's undeniable."