WWE Legend Rey Mysterio Confident In Son's Abilities As Wrestling Superstar

LAS VEGAS – Dominik Mysterio will enter WrestleMania 41 with the odds stacked against him as he tries to win the first main-roster singles title of his career in a fatal four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Mysterio will go up against Penta, his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor and champion Bron Breakker . He’s had quite a tough time trying to get a leg up on the competition in any of the matches he’s been in with the three competitors.

Rey Mysterio will be on hand to watch Dominick compete. The father and son have been on-screen rivals and even squared off against each other at WrestleMania 39 and 40. Even as the two have been locked in a bitter feud, Rey said he couldn’t be prouder.

"Man, it’s incredible," he told Fox News Digital at LIV Fontainebleau in Las Vegas for WrestleMania After Dark. "Words can’t express how I feel — I try to separate the storyline from how I actually feel as a father. The amount of pride that I feel to see his growth and everything he’s done in such a short amount of time is incredible.

"He must know that I’m very proud of him. I don’t get tired of telling him… The execution and discipline that he has inside the ring and with his peers comes from the raising his mom did. The talent that he has inside the ring, that’s just genetics. It’s been around his whole life, and I think there’s no doubt that he’s meant to be a WWE superstar."

Dominik won a tag-team championship with his father and is a two-time NXT North American champion.

Breakker has held the Intercontinental Championship since Oct. 21, 2024, when he defeated Jey Uso for it.