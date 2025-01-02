Fans Are Very Upset With WWE's Netflix Launch

Some WWE fans want to bodyslam Netflix after the streaming service replaced the long-running WWE Network on Wednesday, and features only a fraction of the same amount of shows and content.

Across social media, diehard wrestling fans have been complaining that much of the classic and original programming they loved from the WWE Network is no longer available on the world's most popular streaming service, and there's no guarantee that it ever will be. In fact, it's most likely that much of it will not make the move, leaving many fans bummed, bothered, and angry.

NETFLIX ACQUIRED WWE RIGHTS FOR $5 BILLION

"Don't erase history, please save the tape libraries. There are still old school fans," tweeted one wrestling fan to WWE CCO and former wrestler Triple H. Others used much more brash language when complaining about Netflix only having select matches and events available. The WWE Network had EVERYTHING. Most notably, fans were upset that there was no WCW, ECW, TNA or other wrestling content, as well as content series like Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skulls Session (which was awesome by the way).

Despite the WWE making a massive 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix for exclusive broadcasting rights beginning with this coming Monday's popular weekly wrestling program Monday Night RAW, they don't allow fans to watch all the previous years of the program. Whereas Peacock's WWE Network did. For example, some years only have 16 episodes available - which is just four months of programming for an entire year.

You have to understand that for wrestling fans that live for nostalgia, it is almost sacrilegious for Netflix to just erase wrestling history. The thing with wrestling is that storylines are built up over YEARS, and sometimes even rehashed later on, not to mention many wrestlers' careers span for decades. To simply wipe out the past and make it more difficult for fans to access that is immensely frustrating, as both the WWE and Netflix are hearing from wrestling social media right now.

Currently, the Netflix-only WWE content is affecting international wrestling fans. For viewers in the United States, they will still have access to Peacock's WWE Network this year. However, for all Monday Night RAW content and live programming, they will also have to pay for a Netflix subscription.

Hopefully the powers-that-be at Netflix and WWE will listen to the negative response regarding the launch and fix it for American viewers as well.