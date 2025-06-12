Female Tennis Players Granted Ranking Protection During Fertility Procedures In WTA's Latest Pro-Family Move

The WTA is looking out for mothers and mothers-to-be.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has launched a new safeguard for mothers and mothers-to-be who play on the top women's circuit in the sport.

Female players will have the ability to use a special entry ranking (SER) for up to three tournaments if they choose to undergo a "fertility protection procedure such as egg or embryo freezing." The rule allows players who are out for at least 10 weeks to use the protected ranking in up to three tournaments at WTA 125, 250, and 500 level events.

"By introducing this new form of ranking protection, the WTA helps to support and empower women athletes to balance a professional sports career with planning and starting a family at a time of their choice," the WTA stated in a news release on Wednesday.

The new ranking safeguard is just the most recent addition to the WTA's Family Focus Program, which sends a pro-family message to all female players on the circuit who are already mothers or hope to be.

The program already includes ranking protection during pregnancies or other means of parenthood and postpartum support. The WTA announced earlier this year that tennis players on tour can receive 12 months of paid maternity leave as well.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, spoke openly about her personal experience of freezing her eggs a year ago. The American is proud of the WTA's most recent step.

"I’m incredibly proud of our sport in recognizing the importance of fertility treatments for female athletes," Stephens said in a statement provided by the WTA.

"For any woman, the conversation of family life versus a career is nuanced and complex. The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves. It’s truly groundbreaking and will empower this generation, and future generations of players, to continue with the sport they love without having to compromise."

The newest special entry ranking will be based on the 12-week average of the player’s WTA ranking from eight weeks prior to the start of their out-of-competition period.