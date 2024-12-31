Wrigley Field Has Turned Into A Hockey Rink And It's Awesome

The NHL will continue their iconic Winter Classic this afternoon when they transform Wrigley Field into an ice hockey rink.

Since 2008, the NHL has annually held the NHL-meets-MLB-stadium event and every single time it delivers. Whether it's the Boston Bruins walking out to the rink last year at Fenway Park while sportin' old school Red Sox uniforms from the early 1920's, to 2021, when the game had to be postponed for 8 hours due to Lake Tahoe — New York's ice literally melting because it wasn't cold enough (and then professional athletes trying o play on melted ice later) — there's something for everybody, and this year won't be any different.

THE BLACKHAWKS WILL HOST THE BLUES AT WRIGLEY FIELD

For the first time, the NHL Winter Classic will take place on New Year's Eve, a smart move as everyone knows New Year's Day is all about college football, so you might as well grab all the eyeballs you can today, especially when it involves what should be a great game between the Chicago Blackhawks and their rival St. Louis Blues - two of hockey's most storied franchises.

The layout of today's game will have the hockey rink extending parallel from first base to third base, with the puck dropping at center ice, which will be where the second base bag is.

Photos and videos from the setup have already garnered a ton of views and praise, as fans literally travel across not only the country, but the world (hockey, just like soccer, is massive overseas, people!) to experience the hockey/baseball crossover.

Wrigley Field has also added two giant Jumbotron screens to ensure that fans can watch the game from wherever they are sitting.

And what better way to test out the signal than by playing the all-time classic NHL 94 Sega Genesis game?!

Whether you're a die-hard or a casual hockey fan, I highly suggest tuning into this afternoon's game which is scheduled for the puck drop at 5pm ET.

The Blackhawks have one of the most exciting young players in hockey in last season's Calder Trophy winner, Connor Bedard, who will square up against the Blues star Jordan Kyrou.

