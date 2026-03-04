Wrestling Great Jeff Jarrett Opens Up On Taylor Swift Bond And Wrestling Roots

It's a wrestling-pop music crossover you may not have seen coming

In most other towns in this country, professional wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett would be the biggest name to come from there.

However, he hails from Hendersonville, Tennessee, which is also home to a certain massively popular music star by the name of Taylor Swift.

The WWE and TNA Hall of Famer joined OutKick's Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow on Wednesday's edition of Hot Mic, and he discussed his relationship with Swift over the years.

"See, I know Hendersonville, Hutton, as the home of Double J, Jeff Jarrett," Withrow said. "I'm sure others know Hendersonville as the home of some pop star named Taylor Swift."

Swift was born in the Reading, Pennsylvania area, but moved to the Nashville area to pursue music in her teens.

Which, in retrospect, turned out to be a smart move.

"She was my babysitter," he said. "She was very good to my girls when my first wife passed away."

The wrestling legend added that Swift's family was great as well.

"Her family was good," he said. "Very good to my kids and me, and you know, we got the girls got to be in a (music) video. But, yeah, Taylor, I think is the most famous and famous Hendersonville personality, but I'll happily be a distant whatever from her."

Jarrett also spoke to the fellas about his new documentary

"I can't tell you how much emotion ended up being in it," Jarrett said of the film. "I just never thought I'd be overwhelmed by it."

He noted that his family has a long history in the business, dating back to when his grandmother started selling tickets back in the mid-1940s.

"So I'm a third-generation promoter, and so for me to get to perform in front of my hometown with my wife and kids and family and friends and church folks and all that, it turned out really good."