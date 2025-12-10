Would Aaron Donald And Jason Kelce Return To NFL As Other Retired Players Already Have?

League executives reveal which other retired NFL stars might still have gas left in the tank

Let's agree that the 2025 NFL season is already about the return of retired players and Philip Rivers is simply the biggest name to make a comeback.

On the same day Rivers came out of retirement and agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they had also signed a new practice squad player in defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul – a 37-year-old returning to the NFL for the first time since 2023.

"I might have it, I might don't have it," Pierre-Paul told reporters about what he might be able to contribute before adding he's been wanting to play since the beginning of the year.

This year we've previously seen defensive end Brandon Graham come out of retirement and return to the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Marcedes Lewis come out of retirement at age 41 and sign with the Denver Broncos, and Teddy Bridgewater come out of retirement and sign with the Buccaneers as their backup quarterback.

Retired Players Who Might Return

So if all those guys could do it, we decided to ask league executives which retired players might still have gas left in the tank and what teams might be willing to go for a ride?

The list is interesting:

Aaron Donald.

Jason Kelce.

Ndamukong Suh.

Derek Carr.

Perhaps even Rob Gronkowski.

Rams Would Welcome Aaron Donald

The newsy thing first: The Los Angeles Rams would welcome Donald back, league sources tell OutKick.

One league source says he's heard persistent chatter that Rams head coach Sean McVay has at least joked with Donald about possibly making a late-season return so he could help the No. 1 playoff seed Rams make a Super Bowl push.

Donald has not played since 2023. But he's only 34 years old, and although he's not necessarily in football shape that would allow him to play 60 snaps a game, he is in super shape.

Sometime in the spring, Donald heard that current Rams pass rusher Jared Verse was calling him out about his workout. That was a mistake by Verse.

Donald Shows Verse He's In Shape

Donald went looking for Verse, like, in the actual Rams' facility. And he found the 25-year-old who was the NFL Defensive Rookie Of the Year in 2024. Verse and Donald then went through a workout together.

And at the end of it, Verse waved a white flag.

So, do the Rams need Donald like the Eagles obviously needed Graham and Indy needs Rivers? No.

The Rams are giving up only 17.5 points per game and that makes them the No. 3 scoring defense in the league. They also aren't diminished by any major injuries.

But, yes, if Aaron Donald came calling to make another Super Bowl run, they would definitely take him back.

Jason Kelce Return To Philly?

The Eagles have already shown with the Graham move they're not above reaching into their history to pluck help for today's team.

And there are whispers around league circles that Kelce returning to the Eagles could upgrade an offensive line that is no longer dominant with the tush push and a locker room that perhaps needs some leadership.

The whispers, by the way, got a public voice on Monday Night Football from analyst Troy Aikman, who mentioned the possibility.

The problem is Kelce is an interior lineman and the Eagles have offensive tackle problems because Lane Johnson has missed multiple games with a foot injury. There's also a question about Kelce ever wanting to be involved in a tush push again because it's a play he doesn't like running.

And, of course, 38-year-old interior linemen don't save seasons.

Suh Now Driven By Other Motivations

The next big name on the return from retirement trail is Ndamukong Suh. His last game came in 2022, and although he wanted to keep playing after that, he was never one to sell his services cheaply.

But no one wanted to pay the freight as Suh hit his mid-30s. So he didn't sign with a team in 2023 or last season.

Then in July he announced he was officially retired at age 38.

"After 13 seasons in the NFL, I’m officially retiring from the game of football," Suh wrote in his retirement announcement. "This decision is one I’ve been preparing for, and one that honors the last conversation I had with my father before he passed.

"He told me, ‘It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.’ I carry those words with me today."

That sounds personal. And permanent. But if we've learned anything this year, it's that nothing is permanent for some former players when they step away from the game.

Gronk Is Not Planning A Return

Did we mention the Eagles have a situation in the interior of their defensive line with Jalen Carter nursing shoulder issues that forced him to have a procedure last week? And he missed Monday night's game at the Chargers?

The last two guys multiple teams have tried to coax back into the NFL are Derek Carr and Rob Gronkowski.

Carr was called by the Indianapolis Colts just this week. That didn't pan out. And Gronkowski, well, this one is easy.

He ain't coming back. He makes good money with Fox, and he doesn't have to endure the pain of getting his body ready to play and then getting hit as a reward for the sacrifice.

He is, as one source said earlier this season, retired, retired.