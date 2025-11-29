Is This The Worst Heisman Trophy Race In Recent Memory?

Lacking stars and spark, the 2025 Heisman race is falling flat, and fans are noticing

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most prestigious individual awards of all time.

The bronze trophy given to the most outstanding college football player every year has produced some of the most entertaining — and sometimes controversial — finishes for any award in any sport.

Some of the more notable races include the 1997 season, when defensive back Charles Woodson edged out quarterback Peyton Manning in a rare win for the defense, and the 2012 season, which produced the first freshman winner (Johnny Manziel).

Even last season’s race was full of intrigue, as two-way standout Travis Hunter eked out a win over otherworldly running back Ashton Jeanty.

This season’s edition of the Heisman Trophy race has been absolutely bereft of any juice whatsoever — a far cry from years past.

Plenty of other college football fans are taking notice, too, begging the question: Is this the worst Heisman race in recent memory?

With all due respect to guys like Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiah Smith — who are fine players in their own right — that list doesn’t exactly jump off the page at anyone.

I can’t explain why it feels like this particular crop of Heisman candidates is a weak one.

My knee-jerk reaction is to say that guys like Indiana’s Mendoza and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia play for traditionally small schools that lack the same cachet as a Georgia or Ohio State. But last year’s aforementioned photo finish featured a running back from Boise State and a CB/WR from Colorado.

Those are hardly perennial powerhouses.

The stats from a Mendoza or Pavia hardly rival those of Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson from years past, so it could simply be that we don’t have the transcendent numbers that make for an exciting finish in New York City.

Whoever wins next month will no doubt be remembered in the annals of college football history, as all Heisman recipients are — but it will be hard to say the 2025 season will be remembered for its Heisman race.