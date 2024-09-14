UNLV Defensive End Commits Worst 'Flop' Ever, Works Out Better Than Expected

There are flops in sports, and then there are FLOPS in sports.

Last night's UNLV vs. Kansas game was the latter for UNLV defensive end Antonio Doyle Jr.. He took one of the biggest flops we've seen while lining up on the defensive end of the ball as the Rebels trailed the Jayhawks in the 3rd quarter by one point.

Doyle noticed that his fellow Rebels defensive teammates weren't fully lined up during the crucial 3rd and 12 down, so he improvised by taking a MASSIVE dive despite no one being near him. It was so cringe that even the ESPN broadcasters referred to it as "a bad acting job," while a social media user joked that there "must have been a bee" near him.

However, the referees knew he was faking it and didn't blow the whistle, leading to an awkward moment a few seconds later when Doyle got back up and played defense as the Jayhawks were set to snap the ball.

‘BAD ACTING JOB ON DOYLE’S PART'

But guess what - it actually worked!

Not only did the referees not call a penalty on Doyle, but Kansas got penalized for a false start, most likely from the chaos that was happening on the other side of the ball.

The Jayhawks would be penalized and end up punting the ball. And the Rebels would eventually upset the two-touchdown favorite Jayhawks 23-20 to remain undefeated at 3-0 while Kansas fell to 1-2.

You can be sure that Doyle is VERY happy that the Jayhawks had a false start penalty, as his flop turned out to be a genius move.