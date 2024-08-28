The Worst Fantasy Football League Punishments

With the NFL season opener kicking off in just 8 days, football fans are gearing up for their favorite time of year.

And with that comes Fantasy Football.

Now I'll be the first to admit, the lure and appeal of fantasy sports has definitely taken a hit in recent years. It wasn't too long ago when sports fans HAD to be a part of a fantasy sports league, and many times one league wasn't enough - at one point, I was in SEVEN different NFL fantasy leagues for some reason.

And even though I'm now only in 2 leagues, the competitiveness is still there because of the STAKES at hand. Whether it's a (definitely never monetary) prize for whoever comes in 1st place or a punishment for whoever comes in last place, everyone wants to win.

So with that, we take a look at some of the WORST fantasy football punishments of all time.

TATTOOS

Yes, that's right.

In true psychopath form, some fantasy football leagues make the loser get a tattoo. Now, it would be one thing if it was a football or something in a place no one would see on the person's body, but do we really think that would be enough for the lunatics in a league that agreed to a tattoo in the first place? Of course not!

PUBLIC HUMILIATION

This was the most tweeted response we received from the OutKick audience. Apparently y'all like making people do the ‘Walk of Shame’ Fantasy Sports style.

From holding signs that say ‘I Suck at Fantasy Football,’ to making people wear ridiculous clothing in a public area, the embarrassment factor for Fantasy losers is definitely a go-to for many leagues.

But let's be honest - it's one thing to stand on the corner of your supermarket street, something that Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza would have much rather preferred than having to be the honorary bat boy for a game as his last place punishment.

THE ABSOLUTELY ABSURD

Then, of course, we get to the absolutely ridiculous, wild, crazy and random as heck ones that some leagues have.

For example, one of my leagues made the loser take an old SAT again. Think about that for a minute - an SAT years later - how do you think he did? Or more importantly, how do you think YOU would do? Remember isosceles triangles? Or trigonometry? Prepositions and more?

WOOF.

There's always the props method…

Or being stuck in Las Vegas with only $20.

Of course, there are some food challenges, something that Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis would love to forget after he was forced to eat a dozen uncooked hot dogs. Talk about being put on the Injury Report!

And now we ask YOU, the OutKick audience - what is the wildest, craziest last place punishment any of you have in fantasy sports?

Tweet me at: @TheGunzShow and who knows - maybe you'll be included in an upcoming article!