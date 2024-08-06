Silver Medalist Claims Athletes Have Found Worms In Their Food At Olympic Village, Rips Plant-Based Items

According to British swimmer Adam Peaty, athletes are finding worms in their food while dining in the Olympic Village.

The 29-year-old who has already won silver in the 100-meter breaststroke has not held back with his allegations and criticisms about the food quality in Paris. While there have been plenty of reports about the food at the Games, or lack thereof, Peaty is the first to bring up worms.

"I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world — and we’re feeding them not the best," Peaty told iNews.

"The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform. We need to give the best we possibly can. Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time around … there wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system."

One of the more ridiculous stories involving the food at the Olympic Village surfaced before the Opening Ceremony even took place when it was reported that organizers were already starting to run out of grilled chicken and eggs; two of the most-staple proteins for the vast majority of athletes competing.

Many athletes resorted to bringing packed meals back to the Village because they simply can't get their hands on any chicken and eggs.

The reasoning behind the shortage of two of the most-eaten items on planet Earth is a result of Olympic officials pushing more plant-based food items on athletes in hopes of reducing the Games' carbon footprint.

Peaty confirmed Olympic organizers trying to push plant-based foods on athletes.

"I want to eat meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change," he told the outlet.

The idea of training for four years, showing up to the Olympic Village, and being greeted with ‘hey, eat these plants and completely change your diet before the biggest moment of your career' is just cruel.

