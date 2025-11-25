World’s Strongest Woman Stripped Of Title After Organizers Discover Winner Is Male

Jammie Booker stood atop the podium at the World’s Strongest Woman competition — until officials learned Booker was born male and disqualified the victory.

Jammie Booker is no longer the "World’s Strongest Woman."

The title was officially pulled this week after organizers said they discovered Booker is actually a male and had violated the rules requiring athletes to "compete in the category that aligns with their biological sex at birth."

Booker was disqualified just days after winning the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas. The organization said that "Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact [that Booker is male] ahead of the competition," adding that they had been "urgently investigating since being informed."

"Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category," the group said. "We are clear — competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth."

Booker originally took the top spot in the Women's open category, edging veteran lifter Andrea Thompson by one point. Thompson was filmed stepping off the podium and appearing to say, "This is bullsh*t."

Ah, yes. The podium. The familiar humiliation ritual that so many female athletes have been subjected to since all this gender identity madness began.

Thompson, who is now officially the winner after the corrected standings, had already shared a post celebrating her winning the event, even if she didn't get to stand at the top of the podium.

"I am not only frustrated with not being able to celebrate a win, but also for the ladies who had their time to shine on the podium or reach the final day, taken away from them," Thompson wrote. "My fellow competitors have since received backlash and insults for just being women. They are mentally drained by defending themselves from unwanted opinions. This needs to stop."

Booker's Background Emerged Quickly

A 2017 YouTube video from Booker's own channel shows the athlete claiming to be transgender, and Strongman Archives noted that Booker "had not competed in women's events prior to this past June."

Booker's TikTok bio self-describes himself as "Worlds Strongest Lesbian." In a previous post, Booker wrote, "no im not a man."

So after two days of intense backlash, Official Strongman announced Booker would be disqualified, that placements "will now be altered accordingly," and that all athletes "must be assigned to men or women's categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth."

And we second what Olympic marathoner Mara Yamauchi posted on X: "Now Strongman must invite back all the female athletes at its own expense and redo the medal ceremony. Those women were robbed of a very special moment."

Organizers said attempts to reach Booker have failed. Imagine that.