World Series Game 6 Set To Be Most Expensive Sporting Event In Canadian History

With Toronto one win away from its first World Series title since 1993, fans are paying historic prices to witness Game 6 at Rogers Centre.

We are about to witness the most expensive sporting event in Canadian history.

Game 6 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers is set for Halloween night at Rogers Centre. As of Thursday morning, the cheapest ticket is a staggering $2,000, with premium seats topping $6,800.

Looks like our friends up north are more fired up for America's pastime than their own national sport — hockey.

According to Front Office Sports, these prices make Friday's matchup the priciest sporting event ever recorded in Canada. It tops not just Stanley Cup Playoffs, but also Olympic events and previous Blue Jays playoff runs.

But that kind of demand isn't exactly shocking.

Toronto fans have waited a long time for this moment. The Jays are now just one win away from their first World Series title since 1993. That's largely thanks to rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage, who delivered a record-breaking performance in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.

Yesavage struck out 12 Dodgers across seven innings in Wednesday night's 6-1 victory, giving Toronto a 3-2 series lead as they head home for the possible clincher.

"Hollywood couldn’t have made it this good," Yesavage said after the game. "So just being a part of this, I’m just very blessed."

Fans must be feeling blessed, too (or at least blessed with disposable income). Because $2,000 just to get in? That's creeping into Super Bowl territory.