World Cup Tickets Range In Price From 'Not Bad' To *Puking Noises*

Some are pretty reasonable. Others? Not so much....

In less than a year, we're going to be smack-dab in the middle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

So, with the biggest tournament on earth in our backyard, a lot of people are going to want to snag some tickets to catch a match, even if it's just to say they were there.

Now, we're learning a bit more about ticket prices and, boy, do they really cover a serious range.

According to the Associated Press, tickets will start around $60. That's really not terrible at all. I mean, I was looking at preseason hockey tickets the other day, and they were $50 a pop.

Of course, that's for the cheapest possible ticket to watch Wales take on the Ivory Coast or whatever, so it's safe to assume that watching the US Men's National Team, Mexico, Canada, or a global soccer superpower with a fanbase that travels well will certainly cost way more than that.

That $60 price is also for group stage matches, while the final has tickets for as much as $6,730.

*Dry heaving intensifies*

But it's important to note that all of this can change, and that's because this marks the first time that the FIFA World Cup will use a dynamic pricing model for tickets, meaning they'll fluctuate based on demand.

Some hospitality packages are available now, while single-game tickets go on sale September 10, but will only be available to VISA customers until September 19.

It's also important to note that these tickets are available long before the World Cup draw even takes place on December 5 in Washington, DC, meaning a lot of people will be buying tickets to mystery matches.