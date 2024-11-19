World Champion Dodgers Might Be Trying To Do The Super Team Thing Again With Eyes On Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just a few weeks removed from winning the World Series, and one year removed from an epic 2023-24 offseason. After three consecutive postseason disappointments, the Dodgers last winter went on a spending spree.

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow and Will Smith all inked high dollar value contracts, leading to extraordinary expectations for the 2024 season. And it paid off. All were instrumental in a postseason run that lived up to the hype.

With a second World Series since 2020 and their first parade since 1988, it'd be reasonable for the Dodgers ownership and front office to take a step back this offseason. But with the winter meetings a few weeks away and highly coveted free agents available, it doesn't seem like that's their plan.

Dodgers Shopping In The High Free Agency Rent District

Outside of Roki Sasaki, there are two clear players at the top of the U.S.-based free agency class. On the hitting side, there's Juan Soto, and on the pitching side, there's Corbin Burnes. And the Dodgers are reportedly interested in both.

As for Burnes, Jon Morosi reported on Monday that the Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles "stand above the others" as possible destinations.

And while ESPN's Jeff Passan previously reported that the Dodgers didn't intend to be aggressive with Soto, news broke Monday that Los Angeles had scheduled a meeting with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, in Newport Beach on Tuesday.

Mark Feinsand, in a report detailing Soto's priorities, echoed Sean McAdam of MassLive in that he's focused on his future club's "commitment to winning, its ballpark and facilities, and its process of evaluating players." It's hard to top the Dodgers organization, by far the most successful over the past decade, in any of those categories. Especially with a $100 million clubhouse renovation underway this winter.

A rotation with Tyler Glasnow, Corbin Burnes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani would instantly become the best in baseball. Not to mention the possibility of Sasaki joining, with the Dodgers also being heavy favorites to sign the 23-year-old phenom.

Los Angeles was already arguably the best lineup in baseball top-to-bottom in 2024, but imagine Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto and Freddie Freeman hitting 1-4. With Max Muncy, Will Smith and Tommy Edman providing length and depth. There's a compelling argument that the 2025 Dodgers would be among the top few lineups ever assembled.

It doesn't seem likely, or possible, that the Dodgers add both Soto or Burnes. It might not even be likely that sign either of the two stars. Soto is likely to command well over $600 million in future commitments, and LA's front office has historically shied away from long-term deals with pitchers over the age of 30. And Burnes just hit 30 in October.

But the Dodgers have the money to do essentially whatever they want, and thanks to Ohtani's massive deferrals, their actual estimated 2025 payroll is currently "just" $196 million. For context, the Yankees and Mets spent over $300 million last year. Suddenly, adding the very expensive Soto or not exactly cheap Burnes seems a lot more possible.