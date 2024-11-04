Woody Johnson Goes To Bat For Donald Trump After Gov. Kathy Hochul Calls His Voters ‘Anti-American’

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul trashed New Yorkers who are voting for Republicans in the upcoming election. Now, Jets owner Woody Johnson is schooling her on why they vote that way.

On Saturday, Hochul appeared on MSNBC claiming Donald Trump voters are "anti-women" and "anti-American." But Johnson wasn't surprised by these comments.

"This has been going on as long as I’ve known the president, because they have no way to beat him," Johnson told Fox News' Jesse Watters. "They have no issues whatsoever."

Johnson — who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom in the previous Trump administration — said that while Democrats resort to name-calling and insulting voters, Trump is running on policies.

"He’s very clearly laid out exactly what he wants to do and been very precise," Johnson said. "And, they have nothing. They’ve made no comment about the border, no comment about the economy, no comment about the world’s situation. But how are they going to make people’s lives better when they’ve had four years to do it?"

READ: Why I'm Voting For Donald Trump In 2024 | Clay Travis

Hochul, of course, isn't the first Democratic politician to hurl insults at Trump voters. Just last week, President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage," and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz compared Trump's New York City rally to a 1939 Nazi rally.

Ultimately, Johnson said, the election comes down to one important question: "Are you better off today" than you were four years ago?

"On almost the eve of the election, that is the most important question they’re gonna have to figure out," Johnson said. "How is my life better? Am I freer? Do I have more opportunities? Is the American dream available? You look at the cost of everything, and it’s sky-rocketing in every sector. … Why is that? That’s what you’ll have to ask yourself."

Unfortunately for Woody Johnson, the New York Jets are not much better off than they were four years ago. But neither Trump nor Kamala Harris can do anything about that.