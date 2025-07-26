Women's Version Of Tour De France Had A Massive Crash Before It Even Started

It looked brutal and it was all caused by a sign that someone should've moved.

The Tour de France has only one stage left before it wraps up, but the Tour de France Femmes — which is the one for the *Jerry Lewis voice* laaaaaadieeeesssss! — is just getting underway, and before it even officially began, there was a problem.

A big problem, in the form of a pre-race pile-up.

Before a stage begins, riders ride at a controlled pace, and that's what riders were doing before beginning the Tour's opening stage from Vannes to Plumelec.

However, while trying to make their way up the road, some riders were caught off guard by a bollard in the middle of the road meant to let drivers know that the road is splitting.

Most were able to weave out of the way of it, but one was not, and that was all it took to create a massive pileup.

Hey, I don't mean to be "That Guy," but someone might want to think about moving those things next year.

Hopefully, everyone involved is alright, because there's got to be nothing worse than having to drop out of a big race like that before it even begins.

That looked painful, too. Bike crashes are always brutal. It may just be that I'm still scarred from when I was in eighth grade and tried to jump my Mongoose mountain bike into a pile of leaves, but forgot to pull up on the handlebars when I hit the ramp, so I just flipped over the handlebars.

I was thankful the leaves were there, but damn, that hurt.

Those women didn't even have leaves to land in. Nothing but hard French asphalt, or as they call it over there, "le asphalt."

There are eight more stages after this one, and the Tour de France Femmes will wrap up on August 3.