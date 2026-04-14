Shocking Video Shows Leftist Women’s Soccer Player Assaulting TPUSA Reporter Savanah Hernandez

A women's soccer player is reportedly under police investigation after a shocking incident in Minnesota this week.

Conservative reporter and commentator Savanah Hernandez, who works for Turning Point USA, was attacked while covering yet another anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis. Hernandez, who was recording the protest without confronting anyone, was pushed, punched, had whistles blown in her ear, and dildos waved in her face by the anti-ICE mob.

Several of these encounters were extremely aggressive, leading to Hernandez leaving the area and reporting the attack to police. That's to be expected from left-wing anti-ICE activists, never known for their kindness, tolerance, or decency. But what might be most surprising about the attack is that one of the instigators, who can be seen on video confronting Hernandez and eventually punching her, was a women's soccer player.

And she is now reportedly facing charges from local authorities.

Paige Ostroushko Allegedly Assaulted Savanah Hernandez

Hernandez on Saturday went to the anti-ICE rally in Minneapolis to, in her words, shoot video for TPUSA, not speak to protesters. But even without confronting anyone or asking for interviews, she was immediately accosted by attendees.

Including University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women's soccer player Paige Ostroushko. Ostroushko and her family attended the protest, and her, her father and her mother are all repeatedly featured in the video Hernandez recorded. Initially, she can be seen blowing a whistle in Hernandez's ear, before things escalate quickly.

In a separate video, Ostroushko's father, Chris, can be seen shoving her into a fence. All three were reportedly arrested, with Hernandez saying that, per the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, they'll face charges stemming from the alleged assault.

Ostroushko had been listed on the UW-Steven's Point women's soccer team roster for the 2025 season, but does not appear on the roster for the spring 2026 period.

It's a reminder that for many, ideology and politics are a fanatical religion. Their only priority is enforcing compliance with their beliefs, to the point where they're willing to engage in unprovoked violence against anyone who questions or challenges them. The university handbook says that "harmful behaviors" will not be tolerated. Though it remains unclear whether Ostroushko will continue to be part of the university or the team.