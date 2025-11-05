Women's College Basketball Team Opens Season By Giving Up 72 Straight Points

It's not how you start, it's how you finish!

College basketball is back, baby! Sure, nobody watches until March because we're all locked in on football right now, but still.

College basketball is BACK!

To celebrate, let's go ahead and head out to Cal State Northridge, where the Matadors hosted Bethesda University on Tuesday night. It was a showdown for the ages. For the record books. One we'll talk about with our kids, and, God willing, our kids' kids.

And by that, I mean the Lady Flames lost 103-13, which sounds bad, but is actually moderately impressive when you realize they were, at one point, down 72-0.

72 to 0!

Seventy-two to zero!

What a way to start the season!

Incredible. God, I love college sports. They're just the best. You ain't getting this sort of energy in the pros. No shot. But all bets are off in college.

Could you imagine giving up the first 72 points of a basketball game? That's almost impossible to do. Even if Cal State had a bunch of dudes on the team – which, frankly, isn't far-fetched – you'd think Bethesda would be able to at least get to the free frow line once or twice, right?

What a drubbing. What a demoralizing way to start a season. Don't know how you come back from that. However, the Flames DID manage to go on a little run in the fourth quarter, so maybe they carry that momentum over to today? We'll see.

A quick check of the box score on this one really tells the whole story.

Bethesda had five players play all 40 minutes because everyone else was puking their brains out back at the hotel, and Shyann Morena led the way with 9 points on 3 of 20 shooting. She was the catalyst all night, and it showed. Good for her. Put that jersey in the Hall of Fame STAT. Frame it. What a moment.

Mary Gonzalez had a regrettable night on the floor, going 0 for 10, but she did grab four boards, so at least she was around the ball.

All in all, just a tough way to start the year for the Flames. And by the way, I can make fun of them all I want. I once played four straight years of college baseball for the undisputed worst team in America – at ANY level.

My D-III Emerson Lions won 7 games in three years, including a 2-29 campaign my sophomore year.

I did, however, make the GNAC All-Conference Third Team that season after absolutely tearing the cover off the ball all season.

So, naturally, I was happy.

Play ball.