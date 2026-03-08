Woman Sues Dodgers Over BuzzBall Incident That 'Ruined' Disneyland Trip

A North Carolina woman was hit by a BuzzBall container at Dodger Stadium. Now, she is demanding justice.

There have been plenty of dumb lawsuits over the years. But this one might take the cake.

A woman from North Carolina is suing the Los Angeles Dodgers after she says she was struck in the shoulder by a BuzzBall container during an August 2025 game at Dodger Stadium.

You know BuzzBallz, right? Those little round, colorful, sugary concoctions they put by the register in liquor stores in hopes you'll make an impulse decision that you'll almost certainly regret? Well, apparently they sell them at baseball stadiums now.

According to the complaint, the drink "was thrown, dropped, or otherwise propelled from an elevated seating or standing area above" where she was sitting and "struck her directly in the shoulder with significant force."

Significant force. From a BuzzBall. I can't get over how ridiculous this is.

For scientific purposes, I did a little research. A full BuzzBall contains 200 milliliters of liquid — roughly 7 ounces — plus the plastic container. In other words, we're talking about something that is maybe 7-8 ounces total. And that's assuming it was completely full when it allegedly hit her.

Worst-case scenario? Maybe if Shohei Ohtani himself fired a fully loaded BuzzBall at her shoulder at 102 mph, she might walk away with a welt. But players get HBP'd all the time without filing trauma and emotional distress lawsuits.

I'd be willing to bet, though, that the BuzzBall wasn't even full. No one in this economy is spending $20 on a drink just to waste it on ruining this random lady's day. So if the drink was empty, the plastic container probably is about an ounce. One ounce. That's basically the same weight as a handful of tortilla chips.

Yet we are supposed to believe this object caused such devastation that it ruined a whole family vacation.

But What About Her Trip To Disneyland?!

According to the lawsuit, the alleged BuzzBall incident derailed the woman's California trip, including a planned visit to Disneyland.

"As a direct result of the incident, plaintiff's planned four-day family vacation to Los Angeles and Disneyland was substantially disrupted and deprived of its intended enjoyment," the lawsuit states.

Intended enjoyment. Is this a phrase that is recognized in the court of law? Because if so, I'm suing the Miami Dolphins for ruining my intended enjoyment of every single football season.

Disneyland is already a miserable endurance test even when you're perfectly healthy. But by all means, lady, next time just request disability access so you can jump to the front of the line. Tell them you're suffering from a shoulder bruise. I’m sure they'll roll out the red carpet.

According to the filing, the woman is also accusing the Dodgers of premises liability because the team should have known that serving alcohol in "containers capable of being thrown or falling" created "a foreseeable risk of harm to spectators."

You know what else is capable of being thrown and is also subject to the laws of gravity? Beer cans. Plastic cups. Water bottles. Souvenir soda cups. Ice cream helmets. Plastic bats. Hot dogs. Nachos. Bobbleheads.

I mean, obviously, I don't condone people launching refreshments at other fans, but by this logic, the Dodgers should probably just stop selling concessions altogether.

The woman also claims the Dodgers failed to warn fans about this supposed "dangerous condition" and that her two young children experienced "fear, shock and emotional distress" from witnessing the horrific incident.

She's seeking unspecified damages and has demanded a jury trial.

Imagine being on that jury.

Anyway, we can just call this what it is: a very transparent attempt to squeeze a settlement out of a multi-billion-dollar sports franchise.

I'm not sure what irritates me more — the utter shamelessness of this woman or the fact that she's forcing me to defend the Dodgers.

Actually, scratch that.

The most offensive part of all of this is that people are apparently drinking BuzzBallz at baseball games when there are perfectly good beers available.