Woman Seeks Damages After Alleged Incident Involving Former UFC Star Conor McGregor At Miami Heat Game

Former UFC star Conor McGregor and the home venue for the Miami Heat were named in a lawsuit filed this week by a woman who alleged sexual assault and negligence.

According to ESPN, the woman filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida and seeks "medical treatment costs, compensatory damages and other relief from the Heat and McGregor as deemed reasonable." She presented the case to Miami-Dade County prosecutors, but the suit was dropped over "insufficient evidence."

READ: Conor McGregor And Accuser Shown Together At Club Following Heat Game

The unidentified woman attended the Miami Heat's Finals Game 4 in 2023. As reported by OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder, the woman accused McGregor of violently sexually assaulting her inside the men's restroom at Kaseya Center.

The Kaseya Center was sued for negligence after the staff arena did not intervene during the scene.

Footage obtained by TMZ after the allegations went public showed McGregor and his accuser together at a club minutes after the alleged rape. The video depicted the woman and McGregor shortly after the alleged sexual assault incident.

The woman's lawyer, Kris Dunn, sent a statement to ESPN regarding the new lawsuit.

"My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street.

"Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com